Italy’s government pays homage to fascist defeat in key WWII battle, sparking opposition criticism

ROME (AP) — Italy’s far-right government has sparked wide criticism after celebrating a major World War II battle, praising the defeated fascist soldiers who lost their lives. In a social media post on Wednesday to commemorate the 82nd anniversary of the 1942 battle of El Alamein in Egypt, Italy’s Defense ministry paid homage to the Italian soldiers “who sacrificed their lives for our freedom,” describing the Italian and Nazi loss to the Allies as “heroic and tragic.” The center-left opposition slammed the government’s commemoration, with the Five Star Movement saying the Italian troops didn’t fall for freedom but were “sent to die by the fascist government.”

