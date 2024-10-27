Voters in Brazil’s largest city choose a mayor following tumultuous campaign

SAO PAULO (AP) — Voters in Brazil’s biggest city, Sao Paulo, are going to the polls to choose between their incumbent Mayor Ricardo Nunes seeking reelection and his challenger, leftist lawmaker Guilherme Boulos. Polls opened at 8 a.m. local time. Most of the attention in this year’s municipal elections has been on Sao Paulo, where the race has been marred by episodes of violence involving the third-placed finisher in the first round. Boulos, a longtime housing advocate for the poor, has been campaigning nonstop to avoid his second consecutive defeat in the Sao Paulo mayoral race.

