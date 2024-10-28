Virginia asks US Supreme Court to reinstate removals of 1,600 voter registrations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to intervene to allow the state to remove roughly 1,600 voters from its rolls that it believes are noncitizens. The appeal filed Monday comes after a federal appeals court has unanimously upheld a federal judge’s order restoring the registrations of roughly 1,600 voters whom the judge said were illegally purged from the rolls under an executive order by the state’s Republican governor. Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he ordered the daily removals in an effort to keep noncitizens from voting. On Sunday, the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond upheld a ruling issued Friday by a federal judge who found that Youngkin’s program was illegal under federal law.

