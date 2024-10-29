Dramatic horse rescue caught on camera

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho horse is doing just fine after falling into some troubled waters a few days ago. Big Joe became stuck in a hole while doing checks on a pasture in central Idaho. His body was almost fully submerged in muddy water. Idaho Horseshoeing School posted about Big Joe's rescue on their Facebook page.

Don Mickelsen along with a team of helpers used an excavator and rope to eventually maneuver Big Joe back to safety. You can watch the full video of Big Joe's rescue at the Idaho Horseshoeing School's Youtube and Facebook channels.