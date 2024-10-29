Skip to Content
News

Dramatic horse rescue caught on camera

By
today at 2:47 PM
Published 2:56 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — An Idaho horse is doing just fine after falling into some troubled waters a few days ago. Big Joe became stuck in a hole while doing checks on a pasture in central Idaho. His body was almost fully submerged in muddy water. Idaho Horseshoeing School posted about Big Joe's rescue on their Facebook page.

Don Mickelsen along with a team of helpers used an excavator and rope to eventually maneuver Big Joe back to safety. You can watch the full video of Big Joe's rescue at the Idaho Horseshoeing School's Youtube and Facebook channels.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content