Find out what the most popular costume is in Eastern Idaho

By
today at 4:21 PM
Published 6:28 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) -  The countdown to Halloween is ticking and decorations, candy, and costumes are flying off the shelves at local stores.

But what is the most popular costume of the spookiest night of the year?

Halloween spending is expected to reach 11-point-six-billion dollars in the U.S. this year, according to the National Retail Federation. 3-point-8 Billion dollars will go to Halloween Costumes alone.

The experts at Idaho Falls' Spirit Halloween say this year there are a few costumes to look out for.

"The top one that we couldn't keep in stock at all was Red from the Descendants," Spirit Halloween assistant manager Shay Quinton told Local News 8. "Another one that is always a favorite is Ghostface (from) Scream."

Google releases a list of the 25 most searched costumes every year. Notable costumes include..

Most Searched Costumes 2024

  1. Shrunken Head Bob, from “Beetlejuice”
  2. Raygun
  3. Catnap
  4. Delores, from “Beetlejuice”
  5. Pomni, from “The Amazing Digital Circus”
  6. Envy, from “Inside Out”
  7. Red, from “Descendants”
  8. Dr. Doom
  9. Sabrina Carpenter
  10. Lady Deadpool
  11. Chipotle burrito
  12. Anger, from “Inside Out”
  13. Disgust, from “Inside Out”
  14. Wolverine
  15. Anxiety, from “Inside Out”
  16. Delia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”
  17. Gambit
  18. Dune
  19. Minion
  20. Shadow the Hedgehog
  21. Joy, from “Inside Out”
  22. Peely, from “Fortnite”
  23. Lydia Deetz, from “Beetlejuice”
  24. Soulja Boy
  25. Godzilla
