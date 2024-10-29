Find out what the most popular costume is in Eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The countdown to Halloween is ticking and decorations, candy, and costumes are flying off the shelves at local stores.

But what is the most popular costume of the spookiest night of the year?

Halloween spending is expected to reach 11-point-six-billion dollars in the U.S. this year, according to the National Retail Federation. 3-point-8 Billion dollars will go to Halloween Costumes alone.

The experts at Idaho Falls' Spirit Halloween say this year there are a few costumes to look out for.

"The top one that we couldn't keep in stock at all was Red from the Descendants," Spirit Halloween assistant manager Shay Quinton told Local News 8. "Another one that is always a favorite is Ghostface (from) Scream."

Google releases a list of the 25 most searched costumes every year. Notable costumes include..

Most Searched Costumes 2024