The Madison County Sheriff’s Office needs your help to identify these individuals

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Madison County Sheriff's Office is asking the community for help with a vandalism case.

A video provided by the sheriff's office shows four people leaving a building in the Sugar City area.

The sheriff's office is unsure if the people in the video are teens or in their early 20s.

The video's time stamp shows this happened in January of this year. The property owners of the vacant building are seeking help now because of repeated break-ins. Damage to the building has also continued, and the owners say they've had enough.

The property owners believe the four people featured in January's video are responsible for each incident.

If you know anything about this case, please call the Madison County dispatch at 208-372-5001 reference Case #240137.