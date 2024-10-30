Forty-fore! Eagles get rare opportunity to play golf with former president Barack Obama

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, running back Saquon Barkley and team owner Jeffrey Lurie hit the links this week at Merion Golf Club with quite a final member of their foursome, former President Barack Obama. Hurts was not permitted to actually play golf, per terms of his $255 million contract. Hurts still enjoyed the spoils that came with walking the course with the former president. Barkley said he took the rare opportunity to play golf with a president to ask Obama about leadership.

