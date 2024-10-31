Brazil judge gives 2 former cops long sentence for the 2018 killing of leftist icon Marielle Franco

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A judge has handed down long sentences to two former police officers for the 2018 killing of Rio de Janeiro city councilwoman Marielle Franco, an icon of Brazil’s political left whose killing sparked outrage. Ronnie Lessa was sentenced to 78 years and 9 months, and Élcio de Queiroz 59 years prison for the March 14, 2018 drive-by shooting that killed Franco and her driver, Anderson Gomes. Jurors found that Lessa fired the gun and de Queiroz was the wheelman on the night of the crime. Lessa and de Queiroz, arrested in 2019, previously signed plea bargains confessing their roles, but the jury had final word on their guilt on homicide and other charges.

