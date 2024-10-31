Court orders Arizona to release list of voters whose citizenship hasn’t been verified

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona judge has ordered the secretary of state’s office to release a list of tens of thousands of voters mistakenly classified as eligible for a full ballot. The ruling Thursday comes after America First Legal sued over a public records request denial. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes had cited concerns over the accuracy of the list and the safety of the voters on it. Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Scott Blaney sided against Fontes and set a deadline of noon Monday for the information to be released. Blaney placed restrictions on who the group could share the information with ahead of Election Day.

