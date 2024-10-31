Longtime PEN America CEO Suzanne Nossel is stepping down to head Freedom House

NEW YORK (AP) — The CEO of PEN America, has stepped down after more than a decade marked by substantial growth and recent controversy. Suzanne Nossel announced her departure Thursday. She will be heading the pro-democracy organization Freedom House starting in January. Nossel and the leadership at PEN have been widely criticized by authors and others in the literary community for its response to the Israel-Hamas war. Hundreds of writers endorsed letters or otherwise spoke out over what they believed was PEN’s failure to respond forcefully to the killing and censorship of Palestinian artists and journalists.

