Skip to Content
News

Dancing with the Rexburg Stars: Local ‘celebrities’ supporting the Madison School District

By
today at 11:45 AM
Published 1:09 PM

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Dancing with the Rexburg Stars is combining dance and friendly competition for a good cause.

On Saturday eight local stars, alongside their professional partners from the Idaho Ballroom Academy, will compete to raise money for the Madison School District.

This is an annual event that helps teachers afford supplies, materials and classroom trips, enhancing learning in school.

DWTRS will kick off at 7 p.m. inside Madison High School. Tickets are $5.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Kailey Galaviz

Kailey is a morning anchor and reporter for Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content