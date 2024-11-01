Dancing with the Rexburg Stars: Local ‘celebrities’ supporting the Madison School District

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Dancing with the Rexburg Stars is combining dance and friendly competition for a good cause.

On Saturday eight local stars, alongside their professional partners from the Idaho Ballroom Academy, will compete to raise money for the Madison School District.

This is an annual event that helps teachers afford supplies, materials and classroom trips, enhancing learning in school.

DWTRS will kick off at 7 p.m. inside Madison High School. Tickets are $5.