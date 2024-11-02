A Bay Arabian horse has been missing for nearly a week

Information about the missing horse is from Missing Equine Search & Awareness Facebook page

SWAN VALLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – A 7 year old, gelded, Bay Arabian horse named Ronin has been missing for nearly a week near Swan Valley.

Ronin went missing during an elk hunt in unit 66 (Tex Creek Zone) near the south fork of Bear Creek and the Little Elk Creek trail head.

He did have panniers of elk meat on his saddle. Ronin has markings that include a white spot on his forehead, and a white sock on the left rear foot

This has prompted the owner Mike Burningham to seek out help in finding the horse.

If you have any details, you can contact Mike at (208) 821-8006