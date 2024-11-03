Volcanic eruption burns houses in Indonesia, killing at least 9 people

MAUMERE, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have raised the danger level and widened the danger zone for Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on the remote island of Flores following a series of eruption since last week, killing at least a Catholic nun and another still missing. The country’s volcanology agency increased the 1,584-meter (5,197 foot) volcano’s alert status to the highest level and more than doubled the exclusion zone to a 7-kilometer (4.3-mile) radius after midnight on Monday after eruptions become more frequent in recent days. It has been spewing thick brownish ash up to 2,000 meters (6,500 feet) into the air every day since Thursday.

