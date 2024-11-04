A look at the weather expected in battleground states on Election Day

Weather conditions can be one factor in how many people go out to vote in person. Majority of Tuesday’s precipitation is expected to occur in central regions of the country where scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible. Western Montana could even see snow and localized blizzard conditions. Calm weather conditions are expected in the Northeast, mid-Atlantic and Southwest. Breezy, dry weather in California has prompted fire weather concerns. Key battleground states, such as Michigan and Wisconsin are expected to see some rainfall.

