AP Race Call: Republican Mike Simpson wins reelection to U.S. House in Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District

Republican Rep. Mike Simpson won a 14th term to a U.S. House seat representing Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District on Wednesday, defeating Democratic challenger David Roth. The district covers eastern and most of southern Idaho, including the city of Boise and the Idaho National Laboratory, a top nuclear research lab. Simpson served in the state Legislature for several years before he was first elected to the U.S. House in 1998. The Associated Press declared Simpson the winner at 12:46 a.m. EST.

