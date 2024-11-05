German police arrest 8 suspected members of a far-right militant group

BERLIN (AP) — Police in Germany have arrested eight suspected members of a far-right militant organization. The public prosecutor says the suspects, some of them minors and adolescents, were allegedly part of a group of around 15-20 individuals called Saxonian Separatists that is characterized by racist, antisemitic and partially apocalyptic ideas. It said the group plotted to seize power in Saxony and potentially other eastern German states. The eight men were arrested in different location across Saxony and their alleged ringleader was apprehended in Poland.

