“I think he’s going to win them all”: Erik Simpson accurately predicts Trump’s battleground state sweep

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On election night, legal analysts who were live on set with us brought some bold predictions to the Local News 8 studio. This is the prediction made by Erik Simpson, a former Idaho legislator for District 32.

"Early on, I noticed the gap," Simpson said. "Trump was winning in Florida, Ohio, Texas and Iowa. He's basically setting records for his vote totals. I think that spells good news for the Trump campaign, and likely he's going to win all of the battleground states."

Simpson joined the evening anchors on air again, reacting to Trump's battleground state sweep and his accurate prediction. While election results are not finalized in Nevada and Arizona, Trump is leading in both states.