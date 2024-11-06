In a south Georgia town racked by legal conflict, an election didn’t end until 3:50 am

ATLANTA (AP) — The southwest Georgia town of Camilla didn’t conclude a special city election until 3:50 a.m. Wednesday. That’s because the polls didn’t open until Tuesday afternoon. Mayor Kelvin Owens had cancelled voting after two city election officials resigned. But a judge intervened to order the election to go forward. The wee-hours voting is part of an ongoing struggle over whether two elected officials actually live in Camilla. A judge found they weren’t residents and ordered them removed. But a councilmember who was removed tried to qualify to run in Tuesday’s special election. That sparked a chain of events that led to Owens’ attempt to cancel voting.

