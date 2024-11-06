What to know about the eruptions of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki that killed 9 in Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A series of volcanic eruptions of Mount Lewotobi Laki Laki on Indonesia’s remote island of Flores killed nine people and injured dozens with searing lava and ash, as buildings crumbled and terrified residents ran for their lives in darkness. The eruptions on Monday affected more than 10,000 people in 10 villages. About 4,400 villagers moved into makeshift emergency shelters after the eruption, which destroyed seven schools and nearly two dozen houses. Authorities on Wednesday provided logistical and aid supplies to displaced people and warned the thousands of people who fled not to return home, as rescue workers, police and soldiers continued to comb the devastated villages for survivors despite no missing people reported. Here’s a closer look at the eruption and its aftermath.

