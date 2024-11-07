An 8-hour Russian drone barrage keeps Kyiv on edge as the war in Ukraine nears 1,000 days

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Dozens of Russian drones have targeted the Ukrainian capital Kyiv in a nighttime attack that lasted eight hours. Russia was keeping up its relentless pounding of Ukraine after almost 1,000 days of war. Authorities said Thursday that the Russian attack sought to stretch air defense systems and unnerve city residents. At least two people were reported injured. Ukraine’s forces are struggling to match the might of Russia’s military. Western support is crucial for Ukraine to sustain the costly war of attrition. Uncertainty over how long that aid will continue has deepened with the election of Donald Trump as president of the United States. He has repeatedly taken issue with U.S. aid to Ukraine.

