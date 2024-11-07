Maccabi Tel Aviv fans clash with reported pro-Palestinian protesters at Ajax Europa League match

AMSTERDAM (AP) — Supporters of Maccabi Tel Aviv have clashed with apparent pro-Palestinian protesters before and after a Europa League soccer match between their team and Ajax outside the Dutch team’s home stadium in Amsterdam. Media and Israeli officials say the violence took place Thursday night outside and near the Johan Cruyff Arena. Details of the incidents remain unclear, but Israeli media reported that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called his Dutch counterpart about them.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.