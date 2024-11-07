San Francisco’s first Black female mayor concedes to Levi Strauss heir

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco’s first Black female mayor conceded the race for mayor to Levi Strauss heir Daniel Lurie after a brutal campaign over homelessness and public safety. The Associated Press has not yet declared a winner because tens of thousand of ballots have not yet been counted and added to the ranked choice voting calculations. London Breed has not been able to overcome deep voter discontent after six years in office. Her opponents on the campaign trail repeatedly hammered her administration for doing too little, too late about major city problems. Lurie has pledged to restore accountability and public service to City Hall.

