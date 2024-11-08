Federal judge denies motion to recognize Michael Jordan’s NASCAR teams as a chartered organization

AVONDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A federal judge has denied a motion by two NASCAR teams — one owned by NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan — to be recognized as chartered teams as they proceed in an antitrust lawsuit against the stock car series and chairman Jim France. The motion was signed by federal judge Frank Whitney of the United States District Court of Western North Carolina in Charlotte at the exact same time NASCAR executives were giving their annual “State of the Sport” address at Phoenix Raceway. The decision came down just hours before Cup cars hit the track for the first practice session of championship weekend.

