Parked vehicle with gas cylinders explodes on NYC street, damaging homes and cars, officials say

NEW YORK (AP) — A parked vehicle containing gas cylinders and other flammable materials has exploded on a residential street in New York City, damaging homes, other vehicles and overhead power lines. Deputy Fire Chief George Healy says no injuries were reported, but five homes and five vehicles were destroyed in the Friday morning blast. The dramatic moment when the vehicle exploded into a powerful fireball was captured on doorbell camera footage. The fire department also posted a video and photos of the charred wreckage and the surrounding destruction. Healy says the vehicle was carrying pressurized cylinders, one of which failed, triggering the explosion.

