Two suspects rob an ATM in Wyoming

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wyoming (KIFI) – The Lincoln County Wyoming Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects involved in an ATM robbery.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened early Tuesday morning at the 'Bank of Star Valley' in Alpine on Greys River Road.

The suspects are two men dressed in hoodies and masks in a white, 2002 Ford F-250 pick-up.

The Sheriff's Office says they attached a chain to the ATM and were able to break in and steal the money.

They ran off toward a dark-colored late model SUV, leaving the pick-up behind.

If you have any information, contact the Lincoln County, Wyoming Sheriff’s Office at 307-885-5231.