Free food offers for Veterans Day

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Here's a list of some restaurants offering free food to veterans and active-duty military.

Applebee’s—free meal from a select menu

Buffalo Wild Wings—10 free boneless wings and fries

Chili’s—free meal

Denny’s—free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dunkin’—free doughnut

Freddy’s—free meal card for a free combo meal of veterans' choice. The cards need to be redeemed by December 31st, 2024.

IHOP—free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesar’s—free lunch combo (four slices of Little Caesar's signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce beverage) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olive Garden—dine-in free entrée from a special menu

Wendy’s—free breakfast combo during breakfast hours