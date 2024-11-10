Skip to Content
News

Free food offers for Veterans Day

Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/26/2024
manda_wong / Flickr / CC BY 2.0
Acquired Through MGN Online on 03/26/2024
By
New
today at 2:03 PM
Published 2:40 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Monday, Nov. 11, is Veterans Day. Here's a list of some restaurants offering free food to veterans and active-duty military.

Applebee’s—free meal from a select menu

Buffalo Wild Wings—10 free boneless wings and fries

Chili’s—free meal

Denny’s—free Original Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Dunkin’—free doughnut

Freddy’s—free meal card for a free combo meal of veterans' choice. The cards need to be redeemed by December 31st, 2024.

IHOP—free Red, White, and Blueberry Pancake Combo from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Little Caesar’s—free lunch combo (four slices of Little Caesar's signature Detroit-style Deep Dish pizza and a 20-ounce beverage) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Olive Garden—dine-in free entrée from a special menu

Wendy’s—free breakfast combo during breakfast hours

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Noah Farley

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content