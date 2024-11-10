One person is dead after a shooting at Tuskegee University

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — Homecoming Week at Tuskegee University in Alabama has been marred by a shooting that left one person dead. That is according to a statement released by school officials. The shooting occurred on campus early Sunday. The victim was not a university student, but some of those who were injured were. The injured were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The shooting happened as the historically Black university’s 100th Homecoming Week was winding down. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

