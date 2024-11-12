Bonneville Deputies searching for missing 17-year-old girl

The following is a news release from the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (BCSO News Release) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating 17 year old Jazzlyn Shepherd, a juvenile female who ran away from a group home in Ammon on October 20th. Staff at the home contacted Deputies just after 9pm that evening reporting Jazzlyn left without permission after a verbal altercation with another resident. Since that time Deputies have been working with staff and known associates of Jazzlyn trying to locate her but believe she may have left the area.

Jazzlyn is described as an African American female with black hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’ 6” tall and 160 lbs. Jazzlyn was last seen wearing black sweatpants and a gray sweater and may have been carrying a small black purse.

Anyone with information on Jazzlyn’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch at 208-529-1200 and ask to speak with a Deputy. Information can also be reported anonymously online through East Idaho Crime Stoppers at www.IFcrime.org.