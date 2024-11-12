Final jury selected for 2022 Ririe rest-stop murder trial

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Tuesday, prosecutors and defendants for the 2022 rest-stop murder trial selected eight men and six women for the jury—three of those will be alternates. All 14 jurors will hear both sides' arguments over the shooting and killing of Morey Pelton and decide on defendant Randy Larkin's verdict.

Larkin faces two felony charges: first-degree murder and using a firearm as a deadly weapon. Prosecuting attorney Randy Neal alleges the defendant shot and murdered Morey Pelton with intent and premeditation on May 12, 2022.

The defense attorney, Allen Browning, told the jury pool today that he does not deny Larkin's shooting and killing of Pelton. But he argues that Larkin killed out of self-defense.

Over the coming nine trial days, Browning plans to argue that Pelton was under the influence of methamphetamine and had been aggressive toward Larkin on the day of the shooting. Neal plans to bring evidence and witnesses to prove Larkin's murderous intent.

The jury will meet on Wednesday to hear opening statements from the parties and start the nine-day trial.