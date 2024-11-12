Skip to Content
News

Gov. Little receives the 2024 Charter Champion Award

By
New
Published 10:27 PM

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little is recognized with the 2024 Charter Champion Award for his contributions to Idaho charter schools Tuesday. Charlie Bufalino, a Director of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, was at an award ceremony in Boise to present the honor.

Gov. Little signed the Accelerating Public Charter Schools Act into law earlier this year. The law is meant to support Idaho charter schools through best practices, development and educational assistance.

"Recent legislation that he signed into law created more flexibility, created more opportunities for schools to really try and gear what they do to the needs of students," said Terry Ryan, Bluum CEO. "We're excited about the progress that's been made in this school and really across the state of Idaho when it comes to our public charter schools."

According to the Governor's website, 74 charter schools operate in Idaho. They serve about 30,000 students, a 30% jump from only five years ago. Schools like Cardinal Academy in Boise educate just less than 10% of all K–12 students in Idaho. At least 10,000 Idaho students are on wait-lists for charter schools.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Ashley Chilcutt

Ashley is a reporter and producer for Local News 8.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content