Gov. Little receives the 2024 Charter Champion Award

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) — Governor Brad Little is recognized with the 2024 Charter Champion Award for his contributions to Idaho charter schools Tuesday. Charlie Bufalino, a Director of the National Alliance for Public Charter Schools, was at an award ceremony in Boise to present the honor.

Gov. Little signed the Accelerating Public Charter Schools Act into law earlier this year. The law is meant to support Idaho charter schools through best practices, development and educational assistance.

"Recent legislation that he signed into law created more flexibility, created more opportunities for schools to really try and gear what they do to the needs of students," said Terry Ryan, Bluum CEO. "We're excited about the progress that's been made in this school and really across the state of Idaho when it comes to our public charter schools."

According to the Governor's website, 74 charter schools operate in Idaho. They serve about 30,000 students, a 30% jump from only five years ago. Schools like Cardinal Academy in Boise educate just less than 10% of all K–12 students in Idaho. At least 10,000 Idaho students are on wait-lists for charter schools.