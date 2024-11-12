Guns smuggled from the US are blamed for a surge in killings on more Caribbean islands

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Officials are blaming illegal firearms for an increase or a record number of killings in a growing number of Caribbean islands this year. No Caribbean nation manufactures firearms or ammunition or imports them on a large scale, but they account for half of the world’s 10 highest national murder rates. New York’s attorney general and 13 other colleagues across the U.S. are demanding new measures to stop the flow of guns. They note that 90% of weapons used in the Caribbean were bought in the U.S. and smuggled into the region.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.