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Three hospitalized following multiple crashes on Osborne Bridge

ITD
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Published 10:57 AM

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) — A chain of accidents near the Osborne Bridge sent three people to the hospital Thursday morning as slick road conditions potentially caught commuters off guard. The incident temporarily blocked off both lanes of US-20 from mile marker 378 to 379.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) responded to the initial report of a single-vehicle rollover crash at approximately 7:40 a.m. on April 16. While deputies were heading to the scene to manage the first wreck, a second "T-bone" collision happend in the same area.

First responders had to extricate three people from the individual vehicles, and all were taken to local hospitals. Their current conditions have not been released.

While the exact cause of both crashes remains under investigation, the Sheriff's Office has confirmed that slick roads played a role.

"We encourage all drivers to slow down and be prepared for ever-changing Idaho weather," advised Fremont County Chief Deputy Cody Gudmunson in an official news release.

Aa of 9:49 a.m. the Sheriff's Office has confirmed all lanes of travel have re-opened.

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Seth Ratliff

Seth is the Digital Content Director for Local News 8.

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