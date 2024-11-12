My Little Pony finally hits the Toy Hall of Fame, alongside Phase 10 and Transformers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York, has enshrined a new class of honorees. My Little Pony, the Phase 10 card game and Transformers action figures were inducted on Tuesday. Experts voted them in from among 12 finalists that included balloons, Hess Toy Trucks, the trampoline and remote-controlled vehicles. Anyone can nominate a toy, but to make it in, toys have to inspire creative play and enjoy popularity over time. This year’s finalists also included the party game Apples to Apples, “Choose Your Own Adventure” gamebooks, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, Sequence and the stick horse.

