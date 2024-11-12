Residents urged to shelter in place after explosion injures at least 11 at Louisville business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — At least 11 employees were taken to hospitals and residents were urged to shelter in place after an explosion at a Louisville, Kentucky, business. News outlets reported that neighbors heard what sounded like an explosion coming from a business that manufactures ingredients for soft drinks on Tuesday. Overhead news video footage showed an industrial building with a large hole in its roof. The cause of the explosion remains unknown. Louisville Metro Emergency Services urged people within a mile of the business to shelter in place. Mayor Craig Greenberg says no one died in the explosion.

