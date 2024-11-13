Christmas tree permits available in area forests

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Christmas Tree permits are now on sale online and through local Forest Service and BLM offices and vendors.

“For many families, bringing home a Christmas tree from the Caribou-Targhee National Forest is a cherished tradition,” said Tom Silvey, Timber Program Manager. “For families creating new traditions, a trip to the forest to cut their own Christmas tree may be an exciting experience as they discover the joy of hiking through the forest in search of the perfect holiday centerpiece.”

Last year, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest sold 7,251 permits, of which 2,493 were from online sales.

Before you head out looking for that perfect tree, there are some things you need to know.

Each forest agency has its own set of prices. For instance, Salmon-Challis National Forest offers tree tags of $5, compared to Caribou-Targhee National Forest's price of $15.

Each forest has different rules regarding where and what type of trees can be cut down. The agency's website has those rules, which we have linked below.

Caribou-Targhee National Forest

- List of Vendors

- Online Purchase through Recreation.gov

Bridger-Teton National Forest

Salmon-Challis National Forest

BLM - Pocatello Field Office

BLM - Upper Valley Field Office