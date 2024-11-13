ISU to celebrate the reopening of Reed Gym Pool

The following is a news release from Idaho State University.

POCATELLO, Idaho (ISU) — After eight months of renovation, all are invited to celebrate the grand reopening of the Idaho State University Reed Gym Pool on November 20 at 5 p.m. at 1291 Martin Luther King Jr Way in Pocatello. President Robert Wagner will give brief remarks at the event.

Renovations on the pool began in March 2024, after Idaho State received funding from the Idaho Department of Public Works Deferred Maintenance fund for needed repairs. The pool, which originally opened in 1951, serves as a resource for both campus and the community, was closed beginning in July 2021 for repairs.

Staff are currently being trained, and the pool will be open to the public in a limited capacity beginning in early December, with a full opening beginning in January 2025, said Campus Recreation Associate Director Karen Homstad.