Larkin trial day 2: Text messages shown in Ririe rest-stop murder case

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — Attorneys for the Rire rest-stop murder trial made their opening statements Wednesday. Defense Attorney Allen Browning argued 36-year-old Morey Pelton was high on methamphetamine on the day of the shooting, and that Larkin killed him out of self-defense. The prosecutors argue that Larkin murdered Pelton because Pelton had not yet paid the alleged $10,000 debt he owed to Larkin.

"Power, greed, and pride — that's why we're here today,” said Steven Haderlie, Bonneville County Prosecuting Attorney.

Browning said Larkin only shot when he allegedly saw Pelton exiting his car and mistakenly thought he had a gun. Evidence shows Pelton did not have a gun when he was shot but did have a rifle in his car.

Prosecutors showed the court text messages from the cell phone that detectives found in Pelton's car on the day of the shooting. The texts seem to be from Pelton to Larkin and date back 9 days before the shooting. They show Larkin's contact reached out to the device multiple times about the debt.

Texts from the device showed frustration. One message said, "...you can take your cash go get your fentanyl cut dope and leave my name out of your mouth."

On Thursday, prosecutors intend on bringing Larkin's daughter to the stand.