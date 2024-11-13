US overdose deaths are down, giving experts hope for an enduring decline

NEW YORK (AP) — New government data shows that U.S. drug overdose deaths appear to be showing a sustained decline. There were about 97,000 overdose deaths in the 12-month period that ended June 30. That’s according to provisional Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data released Wednesday. It’s down 14% from the previous 12-month period. Experts see real reason for hope. They aren’t certain about the reasons. COVID-19 worsened the overdose crisis and those effects may be wearing off. The recent numbers also could represent the fruition of years of efforts to increase the availability of overdose-reversing drugs and addiction treatments. Some also wonder about changes in the drug supply.

