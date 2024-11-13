Skip to Content
Wednesday morning meteorite lights up the sky

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A bright light lit up the sky over Idaho, Montana, Washington and other regions early Wednesday morning.

According to the National Weather Service in Missoula, reports of the fireball in the sky occurred just after 6:30 a.m. “It appears the GLM(Geostationary Lightning Mapper) GOES18 sensor picked up a meteorite signature around 1331 UTC (6:31 AM MST) this morning, located over southwestern Alberta. There are multiple reports of the sky lighting up across western Montana.”

The National Weather Service Missoula reported on X (formally Twitter), “After reviewing several webcam loops of the fireball, the time was more like 6:34 am MST.”

