Strong typhoon prompts more evacuations in Philippines, the fifth major storm to hit in three weeks
Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The fifth major storm in three weeks has hit the northeastern Philippines, prompting more largescale evacuations and a United Nations call for emergency funds to help the government ease the plight of hard-hit villagers. Typhoon Usagi slammed Thursday afternoon into the coastal town of Baggao in Cagayan province in the northern tip of Luzon, the country’s most populous agricultural region. Another storm is brewing in the Pacific and may hit the northern Philippines this weekend. The country’s weather agency is warning of life-threatening tidal surges of up to three meters (nearly 10 feet) and is urging all ships to remain in port or immediately take shelter.