How Alex Jones’ Infowars wound up in the hands of The Onion

The purchase of Alex Jones’ Infowars at a bankruptcy auction by the satirical news publication The Onion is the latest twist in a yearslong saga. The legal fight pitted the far-right conspiracy theorist Jones against the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims. The sale was ordered after relatives of many of the 20 children and six educators killed in the shooting successfully sued Jones and his company for defamation and emotional distress. Jones repeatedly said on his show that the Newtown, Connecticut, shooting was a hoax staged by crisis actors to spur more gun control. Jones ultimately acknowledged in 2022 that the shooting was “100% real.”

