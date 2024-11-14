The Leonid meteor shower peaks as the supermoon wanes

WASHINGTON (AP) — The November supermoon will still be almost full when the Leonid meteor shower peaks this weekend. Astronomers say the moonlight will likely obscure all but the brightest meteors in most locations. The Leonids are known for high-speed meteors that can travel at up to 44 miles per second. This year’s peak activity on Sunday will happen when the moon is 98% full. The shower lasts through December 2. The Leonids originate from the comet Tempel-Tuttle and may result in around 15 visible meteors per hour under ideal viewing conditions. The next big meteor shower will be the Geminids peaking in mid-December.

