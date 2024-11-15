Idaho Falls Community Food Basket collected nearly 130,000 pounds of food

Press release from Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Community Food Basket – Idaho Falls) – The Community Food Basket is excited to share the final results of its 5th Annual Community Food Drive effort.

Throughout the month of October, the Community Food Basket’s largest food drive of the year takes place with a goal of collecting 100,000lbs of food to support local struggling families through the holiday and cold winter months.

Partnering with the community, Just Serve, Melaleuca, the Scouts, local grocers, and local businesses, volunteers, and local media every year is critical to ensuring struggling families are able to have access to emergency food during crisis.

Community Food Basket is overjoyed to announce the end result of this year’s community driven effort to feed the hungry.

Total Food Collected: 81,959 lbs of Food

Total Funds (multiplied by CFB’s ability to stretch every dollar) to Food: 47,238 lbs

Total Food for the Holiday and Winter Months: 129,127 lbs

An enormous Thank You and Well Done goes out to everyone who helped make this possible.

Community Food Basket is grateful beyond words and measure. About Community Food Basket: The Community Food Basket is a local non-profit organization dedicated to alleviating hunger in our community.

Through partnerships with local businesses, food drives, and generous donations, we provide essential food items to families and individuals in need.

Our mission is to ensure that no one in our community goes hungry, and with the support of events like the Annual Community Food Drive we’re able to make a real difference.

Together, we can ensure that every family in our community has access to the food they need.