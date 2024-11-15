Iranian official met with Musk in a possible step to ease tensions with Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. official says Iran successfully sought a meeting with Elon Musk in a step that appeared aimed at easing tensions with President-elect Donald Trump. The U.S. official, who was briefed on the meeting by a foreign colleague, says Iran’s U.N. ambassador met Monday in New York with Musk, who’s a Trump ally. The official said he had been informed that the discussion covered a variety of topics, most notably Iran’s nuclear program, its support for anti-Israel groups throughout the Middle East and prospects for improved relations with the United States.

