Netflix experiences streaming delays leading up to Tyson-Paul fight

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Netflix’s first attempt at handling a live sports event did not receive a passing grade. Friday’s fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul experienced streaming problems according to many viewers on social media. Many viewers took to Twitter/X and Bluesky to express their frustrations with streaming and buffering problems before and during the fight. The bout was scheduled for eight two-minute rounds, as opposed to the normal three minutes and 10 or 12 rounds for most pro fights. Paul won the fight by unanimous decision. Netflix representatives had no comment via e-mails to The Associated Press on the streaming problems viewers experienced leading up to or during the fight.

