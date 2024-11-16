As Trump picks his Cabinet, Musk suggests he let the public weigh in on who should lead Treasury

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — As President-elect Donald Trump makes a flurry of choices to fill out his incoming administration’s Cabinet, the lobbying for key positions has been fierce behind closed doors — and sometimes publicly. Now billionaire Elon Musk is calling for more direct public input into the decision-making process for at least one top post, head of the Treasury Department. “Would be interesting to hear more people weigh in on this for @realDonaldTrump to consider feedback,” Musk posted Saturday on the X social media platform he owns. He went on to endorse Howard Lutnick, the CEO of financial services firm Cantor Fitzgerald and co-chair of Trump’s transition team, over hedge fund manager Scott Bessent.

