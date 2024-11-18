Festival of Trees opens in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Festival of Trees is back in Idaho Falls this year.

The annual fundraiser benefits Development Workshop, Inc., which helps people with disabilities have better and more independent lives.

Festival of Trees is at the Elk's Lodge in Idaho Falls, 640 E. Elva St. The festival runs from Monday, Nov. 18 to Friday, Nov. 22.

Several items will be for sale like full-sized trees, mini trees, door displays, fireplace mantle displays, baked goods, and crafts.

Some changes have been made to pass costs since last year.

SINGLE DAY PASSES:

0-3 Years Old - Free

4-17 Years Old - $5.00

18-59 Years Old - $6.00

60+ Years old - $4.00

Family Pass (under 1 roof) - $20.00

Individuals with Special Needs - $2.00 / Their Caregiver - $0

Family Pass (Same Household) - $25.00

MULTI DAY PASSES:

Per Person (any age) - $25.00

Family (Same Household) - $50.00

The Festival still needs more volunteers and baked goods donations. More information can be found here.

