SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket, but passes up catching it with mechanical arms

SpaceX has launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching it with giant mechanical arms. The world’s biggest and most powerful rocket blasted off from Texas on Tuesday. Minutes after liftoff Tuesday, mission managers called off catching the first-stage booster for unspecified reasons. The empty spacecraft launched on top soared across the Gulf of Mexico on a near loop around the world similar to October’s hourlong test flight. Like before, it’s aiming for a controlled entry in the Indian Ocean after skimming space.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.