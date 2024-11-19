SpaceX launches giant Starship rocket, but passes up catching it with mechanical arms
AP Aerospace Writer
SpaceX has launched another Starship rocket, but passed up catching it with giant mechanical arms. The world’s biggest and most powerful rocket blasted off from Texas on Tuesday. Minutes after liftoff Tuesday, mission managers called off catching the first-stage booster for unspecified reasons. The empty spacecraft launched on top soared across the Gulf of Mexico on a near loop around the world similar to October’s hourlong test flight. Like before, it’s aiming for a controlled entry in the Indian Ocean after skimming space.