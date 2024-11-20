Spain will legalize hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants in the next 3 years

MADRID (AP) — Spain will legalize about 300,000 undocumented migrants a year, starting in 2025 and concluding in 2027. The country’s migration minister spoke about the new policy on Wednesday. It aims to expand the aging country’s workforce and allow foreigners living in Spain without proper documentation to obtain work permits and residency. Spain has largely remained receptive to receiving migrants even as other European nations seek to tighten their borders to illegal crossings and asylum seekers. The policy will take effect next May. It also simplifies administrative procedures for short and long-term visas and provides migrants with more labor protections. By mid-November, nearly 54,000 undocumented migrants had reached Spain this year by sea or land.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.