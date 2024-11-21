St. Petersburg council approves $23M repair to hurricane-ravaged Tropicana Field roof

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The St. Petersburg City Council has voted to spend more than $23 million to repair the hurricane-shredded roof of Tropicana Field, with the goal of having the home of the Tampa Bay Rays ready for the 2026 season. The 4-3 vote on Thursday followed a decision earlier this week by the Pinellas County Commission to delay until December a vote on revenue bonds needed to finance a new, $1.3 billion Rays ballpark. The Trop’s translucent fiberglass roof was ripped apart on Oct. 9 when Hurricane Milton swept ashore. The Rays will play next season at the New York Yankees’ spring training home across the bay in Tampa.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.